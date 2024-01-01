Heavy rains disrupt domestic, international flight operation at Karachi airport

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Heavy rains in the port city of Karachi led to the cancelation of 20 flights on Sunday morning due to operational reasons.

The PIA-Jeddah Lahore Flight PK 940 has been diverted to Multan while Emirates Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602 after refueling in Muscat arrived back at Karachi.

Due to the non-availability of aircraft, 16 PIA flights will not be able to operate today, the spokesperson said.

Four Islamabad-Gilgit flights PK-601, 602, 605, and 606 were canceled while four Karachi-Islamabad flights PK-300, 301, 308, and 369 were canceled.

Two PIA Islamabad-Sukkur flights PK-631, and 632 were cancelled while PIA’s Dubai- Islamabad flight PK-211, and 212 were also cancelled.

As per flight data, PIA flights PK-325 and PK-326 between Quetta-Islamabad were canceled while PIA’s Lahore to Quetta flights PK-322 and 323 were also canceled.

A private airline’s Dubai-Islamabad flights PA 210 and 211 were also cancelled. Meanwhile, two flights of foreign airlines from Doha to Multan have been canceled.

Urban flooding in Karachi

Several main arteries in Karachi flooded after heavy rains triggered traffic jams leaving many parts of the metropolis without power.

Pakistan’s largest city has been facing urban flooding each year as every year people die from drowning and electrocution.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday left many parts of the city submerged with rain water including the Shahrah-e-Faisal road, Old City area, Drigh Road, NIPA flyover, and Natha Khan, among others.