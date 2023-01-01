Hamza beats Indian rival to reach U21 World Snooker C’ship semis

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Young Pakistan cueist Muhammad Hamza Ilyas on Saturday, outclassed his Indian opponent Dhruv Patel 4-2 to storm into the semi-final of the ongoing IBSF World U21 Snooker Championship.

Hamza completely outclassed Patel in the opening frame by a scoreline of 66-23.

The young Indian cueist soon recollected himself and put on a better show in the next frame but Hamza held his nerves calm to edge him by a mere two points margin and claimed a 2-0 lead. Patel finally made a scintillating comeback in the third frame in a dominating manner but Hamza claimed the next frame to restore his advantage at 3-1.

The next two frames also followed the same pattern as Patel cut Hamza’s advantage with a dominating fifth-set victory but the Pakistan cueist once again hit back to claim the next frame. Thus, Hamza Ilyas carried on his unbeaten run and registered a berth in the semi-final of the ongoing competition.

He next faces Germany’s Alexander on Sunday in a bid to reach the final.

Meanwhile, another Pakistan cueist participating in the World Championship, Ahsan Ramzan, succumbed to a shock defeat against Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour.

Tirdad, who lost to Ahsan Ramzan on his home ground in the semi-final of the U21 Asian Snooker Championship, was more cautious and started with an opening break of 54 points to secure the first frame 74(54)-02.

Ahsan Ramzan performed brilliantly and scored a few points in the second session, but Tirdad was once more aggressive and won the game 61-39. Ahsan attempted to make a comeback in the game but remained unsuccessful.

Tirdad, on the other hand, was prepared to make up for any errors and eventually won the third frame 63-27 to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 World Under-21 Snooker Championship.