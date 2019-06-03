Hand over control of govt to Popalzai, says Mufti Muneeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Monday suggested to hand over government to Mufti Shahabud Din Popalzai.

While reacting to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai’s suggestion of appointing Mufti Shahabud Din Popalzai as Committee chairman, he said that the control of government should be given to Mufti Popalzai.

He said that everything would be done 24 hours earlier, adding the Pehshawar’s BRT should also be handed over to Popalzai.

It is pertinent here to mention that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai had suggested to appoint Mufti Popalzai as Ruet-e-Halal Committee chairman.

In a statement issued on Monday, the provincial minister said that Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman should be provided time to rest and appoint Mufti Popalzai as Ruet-e-Halal Committee chairman as most of his decisions prove right.

He expressed regret that Eid around the world is celebrated on the same day but in Pakistan there has always been dispute over Eid.