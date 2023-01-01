Hassaan Niazi handed over to Karachi police

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi was handed over to the Karachi police on Tuesday in connection with a sedition case. A four-member Karachi police team led by a sub-inspector took Hassaan Niazi into custody. Investigators said Hassaan Niazi will be produced in court tomorrow after the investigation.



Yesterday, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court allowed the handing over of Hassaan Niazi to Karachi police on transit remand. The police took Hassaan Niazi to Karachi by air. A heavy contingent of police consisting of officers and officials from three police stations has reached Karachi Airport to take Hassaan Niazi into custody.



On March 26, Quetta police arrested Barrister Hassaan under Section 3 of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order). He was apprehended for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11 in Islamabad.

He was detained hours after a judicial magistrate in Quetta granted him bail against a surety bond worth Rs100,000. Niazi was not released and was instead transferred from jail to the Saddar police station. Meanwhile, the Lahore police had requested his custody. (PPI)