HBK-PPC Ramazan Sports Gala-2024 concluded

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Press Club Ramazan Sports Gala concluded on Saturday night with an impressive closing ceremony. The event sponsored by HBK Hypermart, witnessed active participation from around 200 working journalists representing both print and electronic media, featuring in six different games.

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali was the chief guest on the occasion while the presence of prominent personalities such as owners Mohib Afridi of HBK, Naeem Afridi, Jalil Jan of JUI, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, and former President M Riaz added further grandeur to the event.

The two weeks event was organized within the premises of the Peshawar Press Club, in which journalists participated in badminton, table tennis, carom, snooker, ludo and tug of war.

Addressing the ceremony, Peshawar Mayor Zabir Ali hailed the efforts of Peshawar Press Club for holding the Sports Gala-2024 and highlighted the importance of sports in combating the rising challenges of mental and physical health in modern times. He also announced renovation of the main lawn and boundary walls of the Peshawar Press Club.

Cash prizes and trophies were distributed among the winners and runners-up of different events. Secretary of the Club Irfan Musazai and Ali Sheikh emerged triumphant in the badminton event after they defeated Zafar Iqbal and Shahzada Fahad in a hard fought final by 3-1.

The score was 15-11, 10-15, 15-13 and 15-12. Meanwhile Nader Khawaja claimed victory in Table Tennis by beating Mahmood Jan Babar in another exciting final. Nader won the final 11-9, 12-10. Shahzad Ahmed won the Carrom Board title by defeating Shahzada Fahad while Irshad Maidani clinched in Ludo, and Kamran Ali was victorious in Snooker.

In the senior category of Badminton, Shahabuddin and Faridullah clinched success, while the reporters’ team triumphed in the tug-of-war event.

President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musazai extended their thanks to the guests and participants, presenting them with sports gala kits and shields, thus concluding the event on a high note.