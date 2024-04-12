Healthy population backbone of prosperous society : CM

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a healthy population is the backbone of a prosperous society.

In her message on the World Health Day on Sunday, she said that the purpose of celebrating World Health Day is to make people aware of the importance of health. She said,”It is very important for every individual to understand the importance of his health. A person’s health is not just his personal matter but it affects the entire family.” She resolved, “We want to ensure equal access to health facilities by every citizen.”

The CM said that there is also a need to promote awareness about healthy lifestyle along with the provision of treatment facilities. She advised people to choose healthy lifestyle, and eat nutritious diet.

She said that health reforms have been initiated under “Healthy Punjab Programme” and added that the Punjab government is providing resources worth billions of rupees for the improvement of public health facilities. The Chief Minister said that an air ambulance service will be started, and Punjab’s first official Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will be built in Lahore while Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital is being built in Sargodha.

She said that supply of free medicines in government hospitals has started, and their free delivery at patients’ doorsteps will also start soon.

She explained that upgradation of 2500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) has been initiated while 32 field hospitals are also being started to provide health facilities in remote areas. The CM said that a program of 200 Clinics on wheels has been launched for the provision of treatment facilities to slum dwellers in the province.

Maryam vowed to fulfil the goal of building three medical cities in South, Central and North Punjab.