GAZA (AFP): The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 34,183 people have been killed in the territory as the war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants marked its 200th day on Tuesday.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.