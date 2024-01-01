Free meal program launched in federal government educational institutions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated the implementation of a free meal program in its educational institutions, starting with primary schools in the first phase.

According to reports, in the initial phase, free meals will be provided to students during lunchtime in 40 primary schools within the Tarnol and Nilore sectors.

Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani who had taken this initiative of the provision of facilities and free meals for children in primary schools announced on Tuesday that over the next two months, the free meal program will be expanded to all primary schools.

The lunch for students is being provided through collaboration between the government and the Alif Ailaan Trust.