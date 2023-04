RAWALPINDI (AFP): Heavy rain washed away the fourth Twenty20 match with New Zealand scored 64-5 in 18.5 overs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Mark Chapman was unbeaten on 71 while Chad Bowes scored 54 when the match was stopped.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs — all in Lahore.