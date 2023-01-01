Heavy rains and flash floods affected 645 families: UN

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said due to the recent heavy rains and flash floods in seven provinces, at least 645 families have been affected.

The organization has said that international aid organizations are assessing the delivery of life-saving aid to the affected families throughout Afghanistan during these difficult times.

According to the UN agency, the low budget has restricted the organization’s ability to speed up its vital aid to needy families in the country.

In the recent past, Afghanistan has witnessed heavy rains, flash floods and earthquakes, which has adversely affected the living condition of ordinary people, and multiplied their problems for survival.

The recent natural disasters resulted in the death of at least nine people and the injury of dozens more, according to Taliban officials.

Afghanistan’s acting State Minister for Natural Disaster, Mohammad Abbas Akhund has said that nearly 1800 houses have been destroyed due to flooding, and more than 20,000 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed.

Following the devastating heavy rains and flooding, some vulnerable people called on the Islamic Emirate and international aid organizations to extend their support to the flood-affected families during these difficult times.

Amid the dire economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, natural disasters have added to the problems of ordinary people.

On Tuesday, David Beasley Executive Director of the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned of possible starvation to hit Afghanistan hardest if funding is not received immediately.

Mr. Beasley wrote on Twitter that the world cannot turn its back on the Afghan people in this hour of unprecedented crisis, and donor countries and aid organizations should generously contribute to help the people of Afghanistan.