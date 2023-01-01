Heavy rains claimed 150 lives

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday released a detailed report on the devastating loss of life and property caused by the recent monsoon rains across Pakistan.

According to the report, since June 25, a staggering 150 people have tragically lost their lives in various accidents directly related to the heavy rains, while 233 individuals have been injured across the country. Among the deceased, there were 62 men, 25 women, and at least 63 children. As for the injured, 99 were men, 62 were women, and 72 were children.

The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have borne the brunt of the fatalities, with 66 and 41 lives lost, respectively. Additionally, Balochistan reported six fatalities due to the relentless downpours.

As the rains continued to wreak havoc, Sindh and Azad Kashmir also witnessed the loss of life – with 15 killed in Sindh and 6 in Azad Kashmir. Moreover, 11 people have been reported killed in the federal capital, Islamabad. The impact of the rains extended beyond the loss of lives, with hundreds of families suffering property damage.

According to the NDMA report, a total of 468 houses across the country were damaged by the heavy rains during this period. The monsoon season in Pakistan has always posed challenges in terms of flooding, landslides, and other natural calamities.