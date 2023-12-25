HEC establishes 100 smart classrooms nationwide

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking move towards distance learning in the country, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has established 100 smart classrooms across the country.

The commendable initiative was unveiled during an online ceremony led by Executive Director Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

These classrooms have been established in the 50 universities of the country with the cooperation of China.

This initiative seeks to enhance the learning experience for students through comprehensive training programs.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed lauded the HEC IT Division and universities for the successful completion of this project, recognizing its significance in elevating the digital learning experience.

He emphasized the potential of these smart classrooms as a game-changer, set to enhance the quality of online education and foster dynamic learning experiences.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum acknowledged the support from Pakistan and China.

He underscored the role of these state-of-the-art classrooms in promoting accessibility to distance learning education across the nation, citing their role in the HEC’s CPEC project, which enables simultaneous connections for 4000 participants.