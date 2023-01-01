Hina Khar to visit Norway, Sweden, Denmark from tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would undertake official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from Monda to 13th of this month.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, she will hold meetings at the ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change.

She would also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, the engagements of Hina Rabbani Khar include meetings with Members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission.

In Sweden, the Minister of State would attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations as a keynote speaker.

She would also present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers and experts for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges.