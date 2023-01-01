Politics loses direction, ‘minus-plus’ formula to create more instability: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that politics in Pakistan is now direction-less as no one has idea who will set it right and get benefit of it.

Ahmed wrote on his Twitter handle that the minus-plus formula would also fail as it would create more instability. September could prove cruel (for politicians) and something unexpected could happen. Mr Rashid said 20 days were important and the result could be out during this period.

He was of the view that turning the disqualified into qualified and forming a party out of them would not be an easy task. Mr Rashid said that Pakistan’s politics was direction-less at the time. He said no one had the idea that who would set it right and get benefit out of it.

PDM had not only suffered from internal splits but had also not been able to face public, the former interior minister said. “The main target of people’s hatred is the Nawaz-League. PML-N’s politics was neither alive nor dead now. They have dug their own grave,” he said.

The former federal minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan won’t make any difference in politics. “Rest is the best for him (Nawaz Sharif),” he added.

“If the political issues are not resolved, the economy would not stand on its own feet and become self-reliant,” the AML chief said. Inflation is 50 percent higher, factories are closed, export remittances and foreign exchange reserves are depleting rapidly, he added.

The AML chief said that the price of wheat and LNG decreased by 100 per cent in the world but increased by 100pc in Pakistan, adding the economy had collapsed, the poor had been buried alive and every grave had four dead bodies now.