F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Ihsanul Haq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Peshawar on Sunday.

The firing incident took place in Budhbir area of the provincial capital where the attackers targeted the cleric.

The police have rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, saying the killers of the scholar were being tracked down.

It may be mentioned here that a mosque prayer leader was also gunned down Yakatut area of Peshawar.