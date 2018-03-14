Hizb-e-Islami expels three senior party leader

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Gulbuddin Hekmatyar led political party Hizb-e-Islami has dismissed three senior party members after recent incidents and developments.

The party issued a statement late Tuesday night and it stated that three senior party member including Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Engineer Mohammad Khan and Dr Basir Anwar are expelled from the party after holding a recent meeting and working against the party goals and manifesto.

Arghandiwal is the leader of Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan and worked for the ministry of economy.

Khan is currently the first deputy for the National Unity Government’s (NUG) CEO Abdullah Abdullah.

Anwar is currenty working as the Minister of Justice.

Hizb-e-Islami political party was founded in 1977 by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Advertisements