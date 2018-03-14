Dar assets reference: Accountability court adjourned hearing till March 20

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court hearing corruption reference on Wednesday against former finance minister Ishaq Dar adjourned till March 20.

The NAB court had earlier reserved its decision on the petition of other accused against their indictment during last hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier on March 5, the court had ordered to indict National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi on March 13 as they are accused in the supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former finance minister.

Two of the three accused in the case had petitioned the court last week against their planned indictment. The counsel of Mehmood and Rizvi had argued before the judge that NAB had provided their clients with a 700-page-long reference, many pages of which are unclear.

After hearing arguments from the suspects’ counsel Qazi Misbah, the court had reserved its order on the matter. The NAB prosecutor had opposed the plea arguing that it is a delaying tactic by the defense.

Furthermore, NBP President Ahmed had challenged his nomination as an accused and pleaded the court to declare it null and void for lack of evidence.

Islaq Dar, a former finance minister and close relative of Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

NAB filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The recently-filed supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB’s Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq. The three accused in the supplementary reference are identified as directors of Dar’s companies.

