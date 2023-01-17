Hurting 1.5b Muslims’ religious emotions unacceptable: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden the other day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that no words were enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

“The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable,” he added.

Imran Niazi part of grand design to victimize Nawaz Sharif, PMLN: PM: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi had been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimize Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the name of accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “From 2013 onward, he has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarized society and undermined state institutions.”

PM greets President Xi, Chinese people on new year: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister extended his congratulations to the Chinese leadership and the people of China at the start of the new year on January 22.

“May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace & prosperity for our Chinese friends,” he further expressed his good wishes.

The Chinese New Year 2023, heralded as ‘the year of Rabbit’ falls on Sunday, January 22 and celebrations will culminate into a Lantern festival on February 5th.

MNA calls on PM: Abid Raza, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

Special Assistant to the PM Atta ullah Tarar was also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.