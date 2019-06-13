‘I know Imran Khan’s downfall is imminent’: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday has predicted that the downfall of Premier Imran Khan will soon be started.

While talking to visitors at Kot Lakhpat prison, he said he is not a seer or a fortuneteller but he knows Imran Khan’s downfall is imminent.

He claimed that Imran has concrete charges against his sister Aleema Khan and that they will be held accountable.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo further said, “Imran Khan is a player who will soon be thrown out of the stadium by spectators. His Bani Gala residence is in the midst of corruption. Imran should be ashamed of himself. “

Nawaz continued, “We came into power through the public’s mandate and they do not have that. I am not a seer or a fortune teller, but I know Imran Khan’s downfall is imminent. Imran Khan is incompetent and to hide his incompetence, Imran Khan is blaming the previous government. His incompetence has brought the country to the edge of destruction.”

“During our tenure, the Indian prime minister came to Pakistan. Now, the Indian prime minister did not even invite anyone for his oath-taking,” Nawaz lamented, adding, “When we made Pakistan an atomic power, the world realised of Pakistan’s power.”

“The government without any foundation is putting politicians in jail,” Nawaz added.

Criticising the government, the PML-N leader said, “We had said goodbye to the IMF and they are bowing down in front of them. PML-N had left full coffers, made motorways and worked on terrorism and inflation. Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide if he ever went to IMF, he did not commit suicide but the nation is being forced to.”

“During our tenure, the dollar was in control and our exports were increasing. If Imran Khan was not the selected prime minister then the country would not be in this condition. He has disheartened the nation in just 10 months,” he added.