I want to see every citizen of Punjab prosperous & healthy: Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives in the health sector are showing promising results, as thousands of patients benefit from the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ projects targeting remote areas of the province.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of these projects, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “We want to see every citizen of Punjab happy, prosperous, and healthy.”

She emphasized that while uplifting all sectors is her priority, she has a special focus on improving health facilities across the province.

Maryam praised the dedication of doctors and paramedic staff who provide treatment at patients’ doorsteps, even in scorching heat.

“I am personally monitoring the provision of health and treatment services to thousands of patients through these projects,” she said. “Seeing the tangible benefits of health reforms strengthens my spirit of public service.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the provision of state-of-the-art health facilities in areas where they are inadequate.

The ongoing upgradation and revamping of health centres and hospitals across Punjab are part of this comprehensive approach.

Additionally, efforts are underway to make Punjab’s first government cancer hospital operational. Work has also begun on establishing complete cardiology and paediatric blocks in every district of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasizing her inherited spirit of public service, stated, “I want to ensure that every facility is available to the masses across the province.”