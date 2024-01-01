ICC congratulates Erasmus on an outstanding career

F.P. Report

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council has congratulated Marais Erasmus on an outstanding career, as the South African retires from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires after the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia which starts on Friday.

Erasmus, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2021, will be standing in his 82nd Men’s Test match in Christchurch. He has also officiated in 123 Men’s ODIs, 43 Men’s T20Is and 18 Women’s T20Is.

The 60-year-old was appointed to the Elite panel in 2010, making him – along with Rod Tucker – the longest serving current umpire on the list.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Erasmus for a superb career that saw him officiate in several ICC events over the years.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice: “Marais has had an outstanding career as an international umpire. He has officiated in many global ICC tournaments, including World Cup finals, as well as high-profile series all over the world, at all times displaying his skill, calmness and composure, even in the most challenging of situations.

“He has not only been an excellent umpire but also a fine team man who is respected by his colleagues in the ICC and on the Elite panel. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Marais on a superb career and wish him all the success in his future pursuits. He still has a lot to give to the game and I am sure he will continue to be involved in cricket in the years to come.”

Erasmus reflected on his time on the panel and thanked his colleagues for supporting him over the years.

Marais Erasmus: “I have had a wonderful time on the Elite Panel, officiating in some top-class matches around the world and in global ICC events.

“I am very fortunate to have continued my association with the game after my time as a cricketer in South Africa and have enjoyed every moment.

“While I will miss being on the Elite Panel and the challenges that come with it, I feel it is time for me to step away and look to contribute to the game in some other way.

“I thank the ICC, CSA and my colleagues on the panel for their backing over the years. I also want to thank my wife Adéle, boys Chris and Geo, and all our relatives and friends for their support and encouragement.”

Umpire Tucker thanked Erasmus on behalf of the Elite Panel and wished him all the best for the future.