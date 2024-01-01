Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq was reported for suspect bowling action during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Tariq’s action came under scrutiny during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob were the on-filed umpires during the match.

Tariq has claimed two wickets in three matches during the ongoing PSL 9, so far.

He is likely to sit out during Quetta Gladiators next match against Peshawar Zalmi.