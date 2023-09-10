IE prioritizes electricity and energy production: Deputy PM

KABUL (Agencies): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has inaugurated a solar project near the Naghlo Dam in the Sorubi district of Kabul province. This project, supported by the Islamic Emirate and the private sector, aims to produce 10 megawatts of solar electricity. With an investment of about 700 million Afghanis, it is expected to be completed within a year. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar emphasized that electricity is crucial for industry and the development of the country. Recognizing this, the Islamic Emirate has prioritized electricity production and encouraged investors to contribute to this sector. Despite the project’s relatively small scale considering the country’s electricity needs, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted its importance for achieving self-sufficiency. Furthermore, he announced plans to award a contract for the completion of a 500 kV project extending from Turkmenistan to the Afghan Invest Company in exchange for a mine. This project is expected to facilitate the supply of hundreds of megawatts of electricity to the country, potentially saving $200 million annually.