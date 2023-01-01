IEA accepts credentials from new Chinese envoy

KABUL (Agencies): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, accepted the credentials of Zhao Xing. In a ceremony held at ARG, in which Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs was also present, the Prime Minister welcomed the new Chinese ambassador. Bilal Karimi, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said Zhao said that China, as a good neighbor of Afghanistan, respects the independence, territorial integrity and independence of decisions and will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and in the same way, it does not want to make Afghanistan its sphere of influence.

Karimi added that politics, economy and some other areas were also discussed in this ceremony. The Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his new mission in Afghanistan and said: “It is a matter of honor for me to start my duty as the Chinese ambassador in Afghanistan.” He also offered the greetings and good wishes of the Chinese leadership to the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister.

“We are happy that in the last two years, along with the growth of the economy and providing security, there has been a lot of progress in the fight against corruption, crimes and drugs. I will try to strengthen the relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and China in the political, economic and other sectors,” said Zhao Xing.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate appreciated the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries. This is the first diplomatic step at this level in Afghanistan in the past two years.

The newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan also presented a copy of his credentials to Muttaqi. Besides congratulating the new Chinese ambassador, the acting minister wished him success in his new mission. Muttaqi assured the new Chinese ambassador of cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.