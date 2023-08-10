AD&SJ rejects alleged murderer BBA plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Ijaz Ahmad Khan rejected Bail Before Arrest (BBA) of alleged murder Allah Jan while arrested from the premises, on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, Allah Jan is involved in murder of BS Botany Student at Superior Science College named Danyal and injured Manager Khyber Bank Warsak Road Jahangir Khan while argued for rejection of BBA.

The alleged murder was taken into custody by Aga Mir Jani police station while started investigation and interrogation from him.

It is worthy to mention that Allah Jan has obtained BBA on 29th August while Danayal Zeb was killed on 10th August 2023. The alleged culprits including Muhammad Islam Khan and Jan Muhammad residents of Rasheed Ghari nominated in the First Information Report are still absconders.