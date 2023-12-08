IEA condemns United States sanctioning two of its officials

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the United States imposing sanctions against two of its officials, saying sanctioning is not the solution to any problem. Fariduddin Mahmood, head of the Afghanistan Academy of Sciences, and Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, were on Friday sanctioned by the US Treasury Department over alleged human rights abuses. According to the US Treasury Department’s statement, Mahmood supported the education-related bans on women and girls, whereas Hanafi-led Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has engaged in killings, abductions, whippings and beatings. IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the move and said that coercion and sanctions are not the solution to any problem. “Even though America has a history of such unsuccessful actions, it should not repeat its failed experiences,” Mujahid wrote on X. “While America itself is one of the biggest violators of human rights due to its support for Israel, accusing others of violating human rights and then imposing sanctions on them is unjustifiable and illogical,” he added.