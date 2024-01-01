IEA denies ISIS-K leader’s presence

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate says that Sanaullah Ghafari, the leader of ISIS-Khorasan in Afghanistan, is not present and the territory of this country is not being used against any country.

The attacks by Daesh in the past two weeks in Afghanistan and some other countries have raised concerns in the region and the world.

Following Daesh attacks in Kandahar and Moscow, Russia, Reuters reported, quoting two sources among Afghan and foreign Taliban, that it was initially reported that Ghafari was killed in Afghanistan in June 2023, but he fled to neighbor country while injured and is believed to be residing in parts of Balochistan.

“Two sources among the Afghan and foreign Taliban told Reuters that it was initially reported that Ghafari was killed in Afghanistan in June of the last year, but he fled across the border to foreign country while injured and is believed to be living in the border province of Balochistan.” Reads part of the Reuters report.

“The regional and beyond regional intelligence are behind attacks in Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Russian,” said Muhammad Matin Muhammad Khail, a political anlsyt.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior denies the presence of the ISIS-Khorasan leader in Afghanistan and says that the soil of Afghanistan will not be used against any country.

“We reject this claim, and it is not true that an individual named Sanaullah living in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior.

Previously, some United States officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Lindsey Graham had spoken about Daesh activities in Afghanistan and emphasized its suppression in the country, a matter that the Islamic Emirate called an exaggeration of the group by America.