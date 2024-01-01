Working women in Ghazni amid restrictive policies

GHAZNI (Khaama Press): Women have always faced challenges in the realm of work and economic activities. Despite significant efforts to enter major financial sectors in traditional societies like Afghanistan, they are usually confined to sectors like tailoring, embroidery, and other handicrafts. In this report, you will read about the situation of women entrepreneurs in Ghazni province who, despite challenges, continue their economic activities.

Some female entrepreneurs in Ghazni province say recent political changes have impacted their businesses, with some even experiencing closures of their workplaces.

Working women also report being deprived of job opportunities, despite many being the sole breadwinners for their families, lamenting the lack of attention from the Taliban administration to improve this situation.

Nilab Nadim, one of the established women in Ghazni province, told Khaama Press that before the arrival of the Taliban, she managed a women’s beauty salon and made a living from it, but after beauty salons were banned, she faced severe economic hardships.

According to her, many of her colleagues have left Afghanistan and transferred their capital abroad after recent events.

Nilab now buys and sells beauty products online, but the income is minimal, and she struggles to provide for her family’s needs.

Observers believe that the prohibition of women’s work and the imposition of restrictions on women and girls have dealt an irreparable blow to Afghanistan’s economy.