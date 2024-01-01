IEA team discusses transit facilitations

KABUL (BNA): A technical delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Ullah Bakhtyar, the Head of International Transit at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has embarked on a journey to Iran.

The delegation met with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Special Envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan, officials from the Chabahar Free Zone, maritime affairs experts, and local authorities in Iran’s Sistan Baluchestan province.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the meeting revolved around discussions and negotiations concerning facilitations, benefits, and special discounts for high-value transit goods via the Chabahar route in Afghanistan.

Key topics included cost reduction for transportation from Chabahar to shared ports, an increase in ship traffic and refrigerated container numbers on this route, long-term identification and leasing of land for container loading and unloading at the Chabahar port, definitive identification and sale of land for transit goods storage and logistics center, and the identification and sale of land for Afghan traders in the Chabahar Free Trade Zone Industrial Park.