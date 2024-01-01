Muttaqi affirms unwavering dedication to initiate TAPI project

KABUL (BNA): The Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, has affirmed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s unwavering commitment to the initiation of the TAPI project.

Hafez Zia Ahmad Takal, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on his social media handle that Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi had a productive meeting with Batyr Amanov, the Vice President in charge of Oil and Gas Affairs. The discussion centered around the TAPI project and the prospect of transferring liquefied gas to Afghanistan.

Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed satisfaction that the recent visit of the Turkmenistan Foreign Minister to Herat has accelerated the practical initiation of the TAPI project on Afghan soil. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s dedication to the definite commencement of the TAPI project.

Mawlavi Muttaqi conveyed optimism that the initial phase of the gas pipeline to Herat would soon commence and reach completion. He further highlighted that Herat, being a prosperous province, could transform into a promising market for Turkmenistan’s gas with the arrival of the TAPI project.

Batyr Amanov, the Deputy of the Council of Ministers of Turkmenistan in Oil and Gas Affairs, emphasized that energy transfer, particularly the TAPI project, holds special priority for the Turkmenistan government.

He also underscored the significance of extending the TAPI project to the Herat province for his government.

Amanov commended the Afghan government’s efforts in the TAPI project and acknowledged the commitment and efforts of the Islamic Emirate as noteworthy. He expressed hope for the swift finalization of negotiations related to the TAPI project, leading to the completion of the TAPI pipeline project on Afghan soil.

In a previous engagement, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations during his visit to Turkmenistan with the country’s Foreign Minister.

The discussions included enhancing Afghanistan’s diplomatic presence in Ashgabat, initiating the practical work of the TAPI project on Afghan soil, increasing electricity imports from Turkmenistan to Herat, reviving the lapis lazuli road, expanding the railway, and potential investments by Turkmenistan.