Lack of bridge over river creates challenges

TARINKO (TOLOnews): Residents of Sarkhum and Abradi areas in Tarinkot, the center of Uruzgan, ask for the construction of a bridge over the Tarinkot river.

A number of them, who have gathered near the provincial governor’s office for the purpose of protest, say that they face serious challenges due to the lack of a bridge over the Tarinkot river.

“Elders in this area due to no bridge face serious challenges,” said Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Uruzgan.

“They make small devices out of wood and with such devices women, children and elders are lifted onto the other side of the river,” said Del Agha, another resident of Uruzgan.

“We want a bridge to be made for us to remove the challenges we face,” said Mohammad.

The regional authorities gave assurances that the problem will be shared with the central government.

“We conveyed the challenges of them to the higher officials and we wait until the providing of the budget,” said Sefatullah Qurishi, program officer for the Directorate of Rural Rehabilitation, Development.

According to the regional authorities and residents, around 8 thousand families currently live in the Sarkhum and Abradi regions.