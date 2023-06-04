IG FC held Jirga with local elders

F.P. Report

DIR: Keeping in view the local traditions, Frontier Corps North organized a jirga in district Dir, attended by Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Noor Wali Khan, officials from the district administration, local elders, Ulema and youth.

During the jirga, special dua was offered in remembrance of the martyrs of Dir district. Major General Noor Wali Khan paid tribute to the martyrs for their invaluable sacrifices and said that Dir is a land known for its brave and hospitable people.

The restoration of peace in the area is the result of the collective sacrifices made by the local population and the security forces. During the jirga, elders, scholars and youth provided various suggestions pertaining to development, peace and stability, reiterating their commitment to safeguarding peace alongside the district administration and security forces.