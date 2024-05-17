Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation

KARACHI (APP): The investigations in the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case, presented in the 31st Apex Committee meeting held under the chair of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that a Madersa teacher was found involved in the terrorist attack and was killed there during the operation.

The meeting was held at CM House on Thursday and was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Home Minister Ziual Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen. Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, DG Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Waqas, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Imran Yakoob and Chief Collector Customs Yakoob Mako, Director FIA Zaeem Iqbal and others.

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) presented an investigation report to the Apex Committee which revealed that a Madarsa teacher was found involved in the KPO attack dated February 17, 2023. The teacher was a terrorist and had attacked the KPO along with his accomplices.

During the KPO clearance operation carried out by the agencies, the terrorists were killed and through their fingerprints and other investigations, it was revealed that one of them was a teacher in Madarsa.

It was pointed out that illegal foreigners were studying in different educational institutions, including Madares. At this, the CM in consultation with the Apex Committee members decided to carry out a joint mapping of the illegal foreigners living in the province and educational institutions so that actual data of illegal foreigners could be developed.

Home Minister Zia Lanjar, and Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefing the meeting said that 43,762, and 1,653 illegal foreigners have been repatriated and deported respectively. As many as 42,109 illegal foreigners have returned voluntarily, 81, 106 have Proof of Residence (PoR) card holders and 65,936 have other cards.

It was pointed out that 57,000 fake/bogus Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) have already been blocked while 17,217 were under the process of blockage.

Murad Ali Shah said that the joint mapping of illegal foreigners living in the province, particularly in Karachi was necessary so that their credible data could be developed for their repatriation. “I want the joint-mapping exercise should be carried out by Sindh police (Special Branch), and concerned federal government agencies,” he said.

At the outset, the CM briefed the meeting about the decisions taken in the special meeting on Law & order chaired by the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari at CM House on Wednesday. President has directed the provincial government to launch well-prepared, properly coordinated vigorous operation against dacoits in the kitchen area, street criminals in Karachi, land grabbers and drug mafia so that people could live a peaceful, content life.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the directives of the President of Pakistan in true letter and spirit which were also part of the Apex Committee agenda. Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Sharjeel Memon said that through a joint mechanism, an Intelligence-based crackdown has been started by his department against the drug mafia.

He added that 166 accused have been arrested in 164 drug cases. Memon said his department launched an awareness campaign in different educational institutions to save the students from the menace. He said that a dedicated Helpline to report any narcotics-related activity has been developed so that immediate actions could be taken.

The meeting decided that a fusion centre may be established for the strongest coordination of all the concerned law enforcement agencies (LEAs) so that coordinated info-based operations against Narcotics could be carried out. The CM directed the Excise and Home depts to submit their proposals for the establishment of the Fusion centre.

The chief minister strictly directed the police, Rangers and other concerned agencies to take strict action against the guards wearing civil dress and displaying arms while sitting in open trucks/vehicles. “This is illegal and would not be allowed,” the CM said. The IG police said that he would issue such instructions to all the police stations in the province.

Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the 5th Governing Body meeting of the Sindh Digital Technology Board, which decided to appoint a managing director of the board through the head search process from the market.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary IT Asif Ikram, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Board members Jaham Ara, and (through a video link) Junaid Qureshi, Asif Peer, and Osama Nasir.

After discussion, the CM decided that the board should have a managing director, who must be appointed from the market through a head search. He directed Secretary of IT Asif Ikarm to complete the appointment process within six weeks.

Shah directed the IT secretary to establish the office of the IT board in the market, such as at Shahrah-e-Faisal, so that they could perform in market competition.

The meeting decided that the IT board would be registered as a company. The Secretary of IT was directed to develop a plan to make the provincial government departments paperless. “There must be an E-file system in all the departments so that a paperless digital filing system could be evolved,” he said, and he directed him to submit the proposals.