IG FC honors Squash Champion Ibrahim at Bala Hisar Fort

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s rising star in squash, Muhammad Ibrahim Mohib, was warmly received at Fort Balahisar by Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Noor Wali Khan. This meeting celebrated Mohib’s remarkable achievements in the sport, bringing pride to Pakistan on the international stage. Major General Noor Wali Khan commended Muhammad Ibrahim Mohib for his outstanding contributions to squash and for elevating Pakistan’s reputation globally.

Additionally, he extended his congratulations to Mohib’s participation in the upcoming U-19 Championship scheduled in Australia this April 2024, expressing his best wishes for success. As a token of appreciation, IGFC presented Muhammad Ibrahim Mohib with a cash prize, acknowledging his dedication and talent.

Notably, Mohib holds the esteemed position of Pakistan’s No-1 in the U-17 category, having represented the nation in numerous international tournaments. During the meeting, Inspector General Frontier Corps North emphasized the importance of athletes like Muhammad Ibrahim Mohib in promoting the positive image of Pakistan and specifically highlighted the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in fostering sporting talent.

Muhammad Ibrahim Mohib expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue striving for excellence, aiming to bring further glory to his nation in the realm of squash.