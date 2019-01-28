IHC to hear Nawaz’s petition for suspension of sentence today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking suspension of his sentence in Al-Azizia reference today.

According to details, a two member bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar will hear the case.

Nawaz’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, has submitted a petition in the IHC on Saturday. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail have been made respondents.

In the plea, the former premier requested that the accountability court verdict sentencing him be suspended till a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. The sentence in Al-Azizia reference should be suspended and he should be granted bail on medical grounds against surety bond, the petition read.

Along with the petition, a medical report from the hospital dated January 17 has been attached.

A few days earlier, a team of doctors had conducted a medical examination of Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Blood samples of the former premier were sent to Jinnah Hospital and he had been taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for further tests. Three tests, including echocardiogram (ECG) and Thallium, were conducted of the former premier at PIC and his medical reports showed that his heart was bigger than normal.

Nawaz had earlier also moved the IHC seeking a suspension in the seven-year jail term handed to him in the Al-Azizia reference. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.