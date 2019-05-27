IHC to hear petition seeking ban on PTM today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petition seeking ban on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), on Monday (today).

According to details, Justice Amir Farooq will take up the case.

Last week, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PTM for speaking against national institutes including Pakistan Army.

“Two FIRs are registered against party leader Gulalai Ismail over speaking against the state”, the applicant said.

The applicant asked the court to put social media accounts of PTM leaders on halt. The application says PTM is even not a registered political party so it must be banned.

The application further said PEMRA stop coverage of PTM bigwigs on media.

Yesterday, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders along with their supporters had attacked an army check post in the former tribal region of Miranshah, martyring one soldier and injuring 5 others.