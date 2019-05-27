Assets beyond means case: Court to hear case against Aleem Khan today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday will resume hearing of assets beyond means and offshore companies case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

According to details, Aleem Khan will not appear before the accountability court as he is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Earlier on May 15, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Aleem Khan in assets beyond means and offshore companies case.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had approved the bail of the PTI leader against a surety bond of Rs1 million. The court ordered his release if his custody was not required in any other case.

On February, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken the former Punjab senior minister into custody after he reportedly failed to satisfy the bureau’s officials about sources of his income in connection with his offshore companies.

He has been accused of buying more than 900 kanal land in different villages of Lahore in the name of his company M/s A&A Pvt. Ltd. and also paid advances for additional 600 kanal land for which he could not account for the sources of the investments.

In year 2005 and 2006, apart from inland assets, he established offshore companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) with these companies acquiring assets of extensive value which are beyond known sources of income of the accused.