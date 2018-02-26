Illegal use of departments spreading anarchy, restiveness: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday lashed out at his opponents while saying that a malicious campaign of character assassination continues to run against the party and its government with full force.

In his tweet, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique maintained that negative elements in political parties and state departments want to destroy the democratic system.

He emphasized that illegal use of justice and accountability departments are spreading anarchy and restiveness.

Saad Rafique notified that for the past 70 years, democrats have been declared as a threat for national integrity while terming them as ‘traitor’ and ‘thief’.

He taunted that despite all such things, the nation always voted for them and the same will happen in the next elections.

Taking a dig at his opponents, Saad Rafique urged them to stop their spiteful actions and let Pakistan move forward. Saad Rafique criticized that the country is not threatened by ignorant but educated fascists.

“Claims of virtue destabilize even the good people,” he added.

