Imran deprived KP of development, says Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Organizer and Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif here Thursday said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development and failed to deliver in all fronts despite of his party 10 years rule in the province.

Addressing a big workers convention, she said that former PTI government had closed down its own Ehtasab Commission to protect its loot and plunders. She said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar was constructed on huge cost of Rs128 billion, while on the same amount PML-N had constructed 4 metro bus projects.

Instead to make plantations under the billion trees afforstration Project, she claimed that forests were ruthlessly cut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that Imran Khan had neither completed 350 dams nor honoured his promise of providing jobs to 10 million people, and that unemployment were significantly increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the tenure of PTI. She accused Imran for using KP Government helicopter, CM and Governor houses for personal politicking.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the anti terrorism funds of Rs 417 billion given to KP government under NFC Award were properly utilized on strengthening of counter terrorism department and police in KP, the brutal incident of police lines mosque blast could not happened. She said that Imran Khan could not escape from law by taking the shelter of plaster on his leg, adding if Nawaz Sharif in capacity of Prime Minister could attend courts by leaving his ailing wife abroad then why not Imran Khan.

She claimed that Imran Khan had to be made accountable for his crimes in cases related to PTI foreign funding, Tosha Khana and others. Maryam Nawaz said that Farah Gogi was facilitated to escape through a charter plane while resources of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were used to make the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan bullets proof. She said that Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy drama had been flopped completely. Maryam Nawaz said that the political opponents had admitted that great injustice was made with Nawaz Sharif after he was ousted from power on the so called Aqama.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power under a deep rooted conspiracy to keep Pakistan backward. She said that Nawaz Sharif was punished to give free hands to Imran Khan to reach power corridor, adding today all the actors behind the ouster of Nawaz Sharif and bringing Imran to power were exposed before masses. She claimed that Imran was a mental patient and his designs to politically destabilise Pakistan would not succeed.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had made the country an atomic power, started CPEC, constructed Motorways network including Hazara Motorway, hospitals, roads, energy and other mega development projects. She said Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was the only party that could take the country out of difficult situation and bring it back on development track. Maryam said Imran Khan had plunged the country into loadshedding, price hike and inflation and today the nation was confronted to enormous economic challenges due to Imran’s wrong economic policies and agreements with the foreign monetary institutions.

She said there was no dearth of resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PML-N after coming into power would use it for benefits of the masses. “Nawaz Sharif and PML-N is the need of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it is time for people of KP to vote my party for progress and development besides resolution of their problems,” she said. Maryam said that she was well aware of the Hazara’s province demand and two-third majority in the National and KP assemblies were required for PML-N to make legislation.

Maryam said that all daily use commodities including flour, ghee, vegetable and food products were available on very low prices during Nawaz Sharif Government while significant increase in prices of the same commodities were witnessed during the tenure of Imran Khan. Maryam Nawaz said that she would visit all divisions and districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged party workers, leaders and social media teams to spread the message of Nawaz Sharif to each and every corner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said PTI had disappointed people of KP and pinned high expectations from PML-N. She said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz after coming into power would start massive development works in every district of KP and would change destiny of people. Federal Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM aide Engr Amir Muqam and others PML-N leaders of KP were present on the occasion. The workers raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.