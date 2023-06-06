Imran leaves party workers alone: ANP

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Mayor of Tehsil Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar has said that Imran Khan attacked the police and army to hide the theft of 60 billion.

Police stations and military cantonments are symbols of peace and order Imran Khan cheated the nation with the false statement of the American cipher, Tehreek-e-Insaf did nothing for the Pakhtuns and the province during the ten-year rule, the current poor situation of the country, excessive inflation and the destruction of the province.

Due to the wrong policies of Imran Khan, the country had become isolated on the external front. May 9 rioters and vandals should be severely punished and innocent workers should be released. He expressed these views while addressing the workers convention of ANP in Union Council Gujarat Hujra Shabab Ahsan.Former provincial forest minister Sher Khan, Muhammad Sohail Bacha, Ahmed Khan, Nishtar Ali Babu and others also spoke on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Himayatullah Mayar said that despite ten years of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rule in the province ANP could not prove the corruption of one rupee on the leadership, PTI people have committed record corruption in Billion Tree sunami, BRT and Malam Jabba.

Mayor said that ANP has always conducted peaceful political movements against those who destroy democracy while remaining within the constitution and law. He has made a practical struggle for the supremacy of democracy, provincial autonomy, the development of the province, and the establishment of peace and order, following the philosophy of non-violence. Those who are involved should be punished and the workers who are arrested innocently should be released