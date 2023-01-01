ISLAMABAD (NNI): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no development work had been done in the last four years in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan only wanted political and economic stability.
He termed the PTI regime as a calamity imposed on the country that destroyed its social fabric as well as institutions.
Highlighting about the Faisalabad district, Sanaullah said that not a single project was planned and executed in the city.
He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) completed development projects including motorways, hospitals, highways, airports for the welfare of the people. “The leadership of PML-N has a fundamental role in the development and advancement of country,” he added.
Rana Sanaullah said PML-N saved Pakistan from default.
He said JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman always supported Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Pointing out Imran Khan, he said that the PTI chairman had been a problem in Pakistan’s politics who does not want to sit with the opposition.
He questioned could a country and politics run like this?
“Imran Khan only wanted political instability in the country so that economic stability could not come,” the interior minister commented.
‘Imran only wants political, economic instability in country’
ISLAMABAD (NNI): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no development work had been done in the last four years in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan only wanted political and economic stability.