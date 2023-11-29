Imran picks Gohar for PTI’s top spot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan has officially nominated Barrister Gohar Khan as his preferred candidate for the pivotal position of chairman in the upcoming PTI intra-party election. This announcement underscores the party’s commitment to a democratic process within its structure.

Barrister Gohar Khan, hailing from the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, brings a wealth of legal expertise to the table, being a distinguished lawyer of the Supreme Court. His academic background includes an LLB from the University of Wolverhampton, UK, and an LLM from Washington Civil of Law, USA, highlighting a global perspective in his legal education.

Islamabad court throws out Imran’s plea: A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking acquittal in a case registered against him for threatening a female judge.

The district and sessions court judge Mureed Abbas, while announcing a reserved verdict on the plea, said: “The PTI chairman does not deserve acquittal” in the case. The verdict was reserved upon completion of the arguments from all parties in the case.