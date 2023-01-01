Imran writes letter to CJP over audio leaks

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has penned a detailed letter to all judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the issue of audio and video leaks. PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and other Supreme Court judges, and sought “enforcement” of the fundamental rights of the public — including the Constitution’s Article 14 (fundamental right to privacy) — in connection with a series of private telephonic conversations of political leaders that have surfaced online over the past few months.

The letter comes days after a phone call of PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid with the former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released on social media. According to media reports, in a detailed letter, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court to immediately hear the constitutional petition filed in October last year for hearing and steps should be taken for protection under Article 14. In his letter, Imran Khan also put the eight most important questions before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges.

Chairman PTI written that ‘suspicious, unverified’ audios and videos have been going on for the past several months. These alleged audios and videos are based on conversations between current and former politicians and ordinary people. Mr Khan urged the judiciary to take notice of the development, saying taping conversation was a violation of basic rights.

He said that the Prime Minister’s House is undoubtedly the most sensitive house of the state. Matters of national sensitivity are discussed in the Prime Minister’s House. The former prime minister said that many former government figures and ordinary people, including him, have been victims of these ‘fake leaks’. “Unverified, unauthenticated, edited and tampered leaks” were used to target and silence criticism in the following months. Imran Khan further said that Article 4 of the Constitution gives every person the right to be protected by the law and to be treated according to the law. They are being violated with unjustifiable brazenness.