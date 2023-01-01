Imran’s allegation: PHC orders Ministry to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Ministry of Interior to submit reply regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan allegation of his assassination through two tribesmen and stopped harassment of Waziristan’s residents, on Tuesday.

The petitioner Sajjad Ahmad Mehsud Advocate argued that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has made allegation of his assassination. He added that Imran Khan has claimed two tribesmen from South Waziristan hired for the purpose.

The former Prime Minister making such speeches which has made agitation and chaos in the country, Sajjad Ahmad Advocate argued. PTI chairman allegation has made certain problems in freedom of movement and conveyance of tribesmen, the advocate added.

The Advocate argued that Imran Khan speech has hurt sentiments and emotions of tribesmen of Waziristan who has already impacted by extremism and terrorism adversely. He added that tribesmen had granted unprecedented sacrifices during war against terrorism. The divisional of PHC comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Ministry of Interior to submit reply after initial arguments while adjourned further hearing till date to be fix.