F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that if anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last past few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book.”



Shehbaz praises umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket and said Pakistan was proud of him.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said Pakistan thanked umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he stepped down from the ‘ICC Elite Panel of Umpires’. “His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him!” he added in a tweet.

The record-holding 54-year-old Dar had officiated in 435 men’s tests, ODISs and T20s including four world cup finals to his cap. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Twitter account, posted that Dar had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans.