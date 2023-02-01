Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi expresses ‘no-trust’ in IHC chief justice

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has expressed “no-trust” in Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and requested the court to shift her plea seeking one-on-one meeting with her husband to prison to some other bench.

Bushra’s lawyer Intizar Panjutha told the court that verdicts of all their cases which were heard by the IHC CJ were “same”. “We pray that all our cases should be transferred from this bench to another,” he added.

Reacting to the request, IHC CJ Aamer Farooq this is totally inappropriate. “Please do not do this,” he added.

Later, he remarked “Okay, we will look into this.”

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the bar councils of Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court and Pakistan Bar.

Courtesy: (24news)