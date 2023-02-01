IHC extends stay order in Imran Khan’s jail trial case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the stay order against the jail trial of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The court had halted the proceedings of the trial court on Tuesday, seeking information about the “circumstances” that prompted the trial to be conducted in the high-security Adiala Jail.

During hearing on Thursday, the court approved an extension in the stay order on the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja until Monday, November 20.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that they will hear the on Monday at 11:00 am and will conclude the case then.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan objected to the admissibility of Imran Khan’s intra-court appeal against his jail trial in the US cipher case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Speaking in the courtroom, the AGP said in his view the appeal was inadmissible for the hearing.

Salman Akram Raja, counsel for the PTI chairman, said on the occasion that he would like to answer the points raised by the attorney general. “The government has not submitted to the court as yet the documents which the court asked it to submit,” he said.

The AGP replied that he had submitted the paper book.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that when the verdict had been pronounced in the case, Imran was in the Attock Jail. “But now he is in Adiala Jail. Today the situation is different,” he said, and added, “The appellant may get a death sentence or awarded life imprisonment.”

The AGP replied he hoped that this would not happen.

Courtesy: (24news)