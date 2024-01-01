Independent candidates get lead in elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The unofficial general elections 2024 resutls of national assemblies are pouring in across the country on Friday, independent candidates, a majority of whom are backed by PTI, have so far secured 96 NA seats, PML-N 69, PPP 52 and MQM-P 15.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a speech have invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government and added that he had told Shehbaz Sharif to approach Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

In a significant development, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has reached Lahore for a post-election meetings and political development.

As per unofficials election results, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz clinched Lahore seats. Nawaz Sharif won Lahore’s NA-130 seat with a massive majority by securing 171,024 votes against former PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid who managed to get 115,043 votes.

However, Nawaz was defeated by an independent candidate Shahzada Gastasap in NA-15 Mansehra constituency, where he managed to secure 63,054 votes against his major rival candidate Shahzada Gastasap who got 74,713 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif clinched NA-123 seat with 63,953 votes by beating PTI-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem who secured 48,486 votes. Shehbaz also won Lahore’s PP-158 seat with 38,642 votes against his major rival and independent candidate Yousuf Ali who got 23,847 votes. Hamza Shehbaz won Lahore’s NA-118 seat with 105,960 votes by defeating PTI-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza who secured 100,803 votes.

Top Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur secured victory in general elections with massive majority.

According to unofficial results, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari secured 146,989 in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad against his PTI backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clinched two seats NA-196 with 85,370 votes and NA-154 Larkana with 131,217 votes. However, he got defeat in NA-127 Lahore and could get only 15,005 votes whereas PML-N leader Atta Tarar emerged victorious by securing 98,210 votes while an independent candiate Malik Zaheer Abbas got 82,230 votes from this seat and stood at number two.

PPP leader Faryal Talpur secured 85,000 votes in PS-1O Ratodero constituency against her rival candidate of JUI Kifayatullah who got 18,153 votes. The overall general elections’ polling process remained peaceful manner, except a few minor incidents of poll rigging reports and clashes. The counting of votes was underway.

The National Assembly comprises a total of 336 seats out of which 266 candidates are elected through voting while remaining 70 seats are reserved including 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims. As general election results are pouring in, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that the hopefully, PML-N would form government both in the centre and Punjab province.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Results are being received and compiled in the party’s election cell. There was difficulty in getting election results due to the closure of internet and mobile service. The position of PML-N is strong and we’ll serve the people of Pakistan after forming government in the centre and Punjab.”

In the general elections 2024, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz clinched Lahore seats. PTI backed candidates Asad Qaiser former NA speaker and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emerged victorious in general elections with robust majority.

According to unofficial result on Friday, Asad Qaiser obtained 115,635 votes against JUI candidate Fazal Ali who got 45,567 votes. Gohar Ali Khan secured 110,023 votes in NA-10 Buner seat against ANP candidate Abdul Rauf who managed to get 30302 votes.

Separately, PTI backed candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar got victory against Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen in NA-149 Multan. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen was defeated by PTI backed independent candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar in NA-149 Multan seat in the general election 2024.

Dogar secured 143,613 votes, defeating Jahangir Khan Tareen obtained 50,166 votes. Meanwhile, PTI backed independent candidate Latif Khosa secured victory against PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-122 Lahore. Khosa got 117,109 votes while Saad Rafique secured 77,907 votes. Amid a surprising move, Saad Rafique in a message on X (formerly Twitter) congratulated Latif Khosa on his victory. “I wholeheartedly accept my defeat,” he said.