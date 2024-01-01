Regional countries want peace in Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar om Friday said that all countries of the region, including Russia and China, wanted peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with TOLO news, he said that the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan needed regional consensus. Until the countries of the region and the world recognized the current government of Afghanistan, Pakistan would not take a step forward in that regard, he added.

“I personally believe that all the countries in the region want the Afghan government to get recognized, although I cannot talk about the exact time, regional countries have understood this. I believe that the issue of recognition will be resolved as time passes.” The prime minister said the Durand Line was an internationally recognized border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The UN and 206 countries have approved this as an international border and what the Afghan people say about this is their internal discussion, in which I am not interested.” He said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had shelter in some provinces of Afghanistan and that issue had caused insecurity in Pakistan.

“When my people come to your soil, use it, train on it, and then come and harm my people, then I will definitely be telling you that my unpleasant brother is on your soil, no matter if by your permission or not, he must be expelled from your soil,” he added. “This is Pakistan’s stance and we have not accused the Afghan government of intentionally sheltering these people,” the prime minister said. He said that no nation would be permitted to utilize Pakistan’s airspace against Afghanistan.

PM directs ministries to formulate strategy on development projects to attract foreign investment: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed all the ministries to formulate a strategy within five days for the establishment of the development projects with a potential to attract foreign investment.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the progress on execution of investment agreements in different sectors with GCC countries, directed the ministries to present their respective strategies on doable projects to the Special Investment Facilitation Council without any delay, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, he was apprised of the progress on the international agreements in various sectors including energy, finance, logistics, food security, water, minerals and others.

Caretaker ministers for communications, maritime affairs and railways, law and justice, climate change, finance, energy, and food security attended the meeting besides the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and senior officers.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar extended well wishes to King Charles III of Britain, joining hands with the people of the Commonwealth in praying for the monarch’s complete health and full recovery.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of the Commonwealth in wishing His Majesty King Charles III complete health and full recovery,” the prime minister wrote on X. He said King Charles’ resilience and courage in confronting cancer was a source of strength to millions of concerned Commonwealth citizens around the globe. In a recent statement, Buckingham Palace had said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”