India crush Pakistan in rain-hit Asia Cup ODI

COLOMBO (Agencies): Much to the disappointment of Pakistani cricket fans, India handed the Men in Green a humiliating defeat to register biggest-ever ODI win against the arch-rivals at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday.

Chasing a target of 357 runs, Pakistan were restricted to 128-8 in 32 overs with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not coming out to bat due to injuries. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 5-25 in eight overs.

In a sorry batting display, Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan with 27 runs in 50 balls. Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed scored 23 runs each. Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam scored 10 runs in 24 balls before being bowled by a beauty from Hardik Pandya.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored stunning centuries as India set Pakistan a massive target of 357 runs on Monday in Colombo during the Asia Cup 2023. Play in the Pakistan-India match during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 began after rain delay. However, India dominated proceedings as soon as the players stepped out on the field. India finished on 356-2 in their allotted 50 overs as Pakistan remained wicketless on the reserve day. Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs in 94 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Rahul was not out on 111 runs in 106 balls which included 14 boundaries. Earlier, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was ruled out of the India-Pakistan clash as a precautionary measure. He bowled only five overs in the innings.

“Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure. He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a brief statement. “He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” it added.

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash was called off yesterday due to persistent rain. It must be noted that Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India. When the match was stopped due to rain on Sunday, India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs. According to the playing conditions, the game continued from this point on the reserve day with no overs lost.